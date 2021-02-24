LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $11,552.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00751131 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,277.49 or 0.04515657 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

