Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on LINX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander started coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Linx during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Linx by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LINX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.00 and a beta of 2.33. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

