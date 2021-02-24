Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,698,990 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

