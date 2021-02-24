Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.76-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $418-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.87 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.76-1.92 EPS.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.22. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

