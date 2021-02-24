Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.71

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 1567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

