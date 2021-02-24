Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Livent by 8,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after buying an additional 1,604,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

