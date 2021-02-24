Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Gap Up to $12.04

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $15.33. Lizhi shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 32,433 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98.

About Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.