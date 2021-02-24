Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 2% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $512,344.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,382,419 coins and its circulating supply is 21,382,407 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

