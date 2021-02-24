Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,008 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT stock opened at $346.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $424.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

