London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LFI stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.44. London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 37.48, a quick ratio of 37.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of £10.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.27.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

