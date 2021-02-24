Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Shares Up 10.4%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s stock price shot up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.80. 234,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 259,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Longeveron Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron LLC, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product, which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

