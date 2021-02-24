Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

