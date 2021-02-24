Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 202,615 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Williams-Sonoma worth $104,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

