Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 50,788 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,511,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $98,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

