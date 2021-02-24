Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $116.13 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,796 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $116,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $229.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $262.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.