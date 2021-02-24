Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 81,421 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $81,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.36.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

