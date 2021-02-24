Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 129,259 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129,259 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $86,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

