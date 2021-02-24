Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of The Cato worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Cato by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cato by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Cato by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cato by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Cato by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATO stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

