Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

