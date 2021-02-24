Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

