Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2,425.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 174,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.28. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

