Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of MacroGenics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after buying an additional 740,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 304,206 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

