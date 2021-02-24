Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

