Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.47

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 29061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,129 shares of company stock worth $567,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,352 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

