Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on April 22nd

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.99.

Get Lovisa alerts:

Lovisa Company Profile

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 435 retail stores, including 41 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States; and franchised stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.