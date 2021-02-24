Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 238144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.