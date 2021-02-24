Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.90 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$15.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Insiders have bought 294,990 shares of company stock worth $1,659,318 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

