Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Luxfer updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 238,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,420. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $548.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.