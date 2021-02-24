Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Shares of Lydall stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 126,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,188. Lydall has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

