Madison Wealth Management Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,747. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

