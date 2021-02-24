Madison Wealth Management Buys 305 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.44. 84,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. The company has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

