Madison Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

