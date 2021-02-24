Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

MG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$108.17 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.50.

In related news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,226,120.73. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,238 shares of company stock worth $25,866,365.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.12%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

