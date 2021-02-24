MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

