Magnolia Oil & Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

