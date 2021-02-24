Main Street Capital (MAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAIN stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $43.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

