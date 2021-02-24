MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,133. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.59.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

