MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

