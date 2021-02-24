MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

