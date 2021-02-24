MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $635,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.54.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

