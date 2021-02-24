MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

