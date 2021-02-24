MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 229.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.