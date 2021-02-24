MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

