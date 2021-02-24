MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,091 shares of company stock worth $7,774,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.