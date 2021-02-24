MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 51.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $3,292,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $186.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

