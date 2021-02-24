MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

