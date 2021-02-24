MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,130,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

