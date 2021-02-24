MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,163 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,461,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

