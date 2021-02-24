MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,407 shares of company stock worth $300,947 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

