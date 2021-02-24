Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $611.08

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 611.08 ($7.98) and traded as low as GBX 582.10 ($7.61). Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.90), with a volume of 60,008 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 628.91. The company has a market cap of £244.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10.

In other news, insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000.33 ($1,306.94).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) Company Profile (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

